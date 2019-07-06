Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position Raised by American National Bank; Omers Administration Holds Holding in Mitek Sys (MITK)

American National Bank increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 37,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,502 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 183,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.11. About 5.32 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/03/2018 – Kinder Morgan Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO STEVE KEAN SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/05/2018 – Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Be Sold for C$4.5 Billion; 15/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER SAYS FEDERAL PM TRUDEAU TOLD HIM OTTAWA WOULD BE MOVING AHEAD WITH LEGISLATIVE AND FINANCIAL MEASURES IN DAYS TO COME; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: ANY SUPPORT CANADA GIVES TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA MUST BE SOUND, FAIR AND BENEFIT ALL CANADIANS; 28/05/2018 – 660 NEWS Calgary: BREAKING: Green party Leader Elizabeth May has pleaded guilty to a criminal contempt of court charge for; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KINDER MORGAN’S SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE; 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: TRANS MOUNTAIN PROJECT WILL NOT HAVE A FISCAL IMPACT; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend By 60 Percent

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 17.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 213,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.18M market cap company. It closed at $10 lastly. It is down 21.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Raises FY View To Rev $59M-$60M; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance; 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 2,400 shares to 5,600 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 78,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 692,323 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $254,162 activity.

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mitek Systems: A True Tech Diamond In The Rough – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mitek and Signicat partner to improve digital customer on-boarding for financial institutions – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mitek responds to Elliott’s stake – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mitek Systems’ (MITK) CEO Max Carnecchia on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mitek Systems (MITK) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Zacks.com” with publication date: January 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Retail Bank De reported 7,500 shares stake. Essex Inv Mngmt Limited invested 0.68% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Raymond James And has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0% stake. Prudential Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 10,411 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.03% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Moreover, Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 14,250 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 439,529 shares. Raging Ltd Liability Com owns 348,601 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). 150,224 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. Omers Administration accumulated 250,600 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 161,109 were accumulated by Aqr Management Ltd Company. Gradient Invests Limited Co has 145 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,380 shares to 109,481 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 4,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 690 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “South Philly Refinery Shuts Permanently, Our Picks PBF Energy, Kinder Winners – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years – The Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In eMagin Corporation (NYSEMKT:EMAN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Have Big-Time Upside in the Second Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.