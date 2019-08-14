Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position Lifted by Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp; Strategic Global Advisors Decreased Its Position in Logmein (LOGM) by $411,669 as Share Value Declined

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 66.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 5,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 2,577 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206,000, down from 7,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $68.53. About 186,464 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 31,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 967,737 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.37M, up from 936,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 4.51M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline Project From Kinder Morgan for C$4.5 Billion; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS PREMIERS OF BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALBERTA ARE AT AN IMPASSE OVER PIPELINE, ONLY OTTAWA CAN RESOLVE IT; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS IT IS NOT ACTIVELY ASSESSING INVESTMENT IN KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS WILL BUY KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT FOR C$4.5 BLN; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA TO INVEST UP TO C$2 BLN IN POOL TO COVER UNFORESEEN COSTS ONCE TRANS MOUNTAIN COMPLETE; CONVERTIBLE TO EQUITY – PREMIER’S SPOKESWOMAN; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Continues to Expect to Use Cash in Excess of Dividend Payments to Fund Growth Investments; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T SEE A NEED TO REFER THE MATTER TO THE SUPREME COURT; 24/05/2018 – David Akin : BREAKING: City of Vancouver’s bid to have a judicial review of BC’s issuance of environmental; 29/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN TELLS LOCAL RADIO STATION PROVINCE WILL CONTINUE WITH LEGAL REFERENCE CASE TO RESTRICT CRUDE OIL TO ITS COAST

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.37 million for 16.47 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Fincl Bank De stated it has 4,303 shares. 122,802 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,458 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 21,685 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 343 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 4 shares. Filament Ltd Co stated it has 0.15% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Paloma Prtnrs Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Sandy Spring Bank reported 390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,483 were accumulated by Fifth Third National Bank & Trust. Highland Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 22,927 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Inc holds 10,155 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 36,505 were reported by Arizona State Retirement. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 20,551 shares.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 115,812 shares to 155,071 shares, valued at $10.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 52,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,180 shares to 6,100 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,418 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

