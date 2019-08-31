Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position Has Lifted by Mcrae Capital Management Inc; Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shareholder Lvm Capital Management LTD Increased Position

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 48,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 377,127 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55M, up from 328,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 13.40 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER REPEATS PREPARED TO LOOK AT MANY OPTIONS ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – Financial Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S STATEMENT ON POSSIBLY PROVIDING AID TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS ‘IMPORTANT’; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN-STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS CONSISTENT WITH CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau set for emergency summit on pipeline crisis; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA -BRITISH COLUMBIA “HAS CONTINUED TO THREATEN” UNSPECIFIED ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO PREVENT TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SUCCESS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kinder Morgan Inc Class P, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMI); 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Will Work With Canada to Seek Third Party Buyer for Pipeline System Through July 22; 12/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be flying back to Canada from Peru this weekend for a joint; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – MANY OF RATES SET ON NEGOTIATED RATE ARRANGEMENTS THAT CO BELIEVES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX LAW

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 5,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 109,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78 million, up from 103,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $79.97. About 1.41 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.81 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Approves New Entrant To New York Insurance Market; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-off Rate 3.6% as of Feb 28; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B; 06/03/2018 Sportito Becomes First DFS Provider to Launch Chatbot; 22/05/2018 – UK’s DFS Furniture CEO Ian Filby to retire; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI CAN LAUNCH ZCASH TRADING IMMEDIATELY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Steers owns 11.33M shares. The Kentucky-based Regent Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.7% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Qci Asset Mgmt has 2,177 shares. 26,663 were accumulated by Finance Counselors. Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 1.51M shares. Graybill Bartz Associate Ltd accumulated 206,206 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 792,173 shares. Capital Counsel invested 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv invested in 610 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Waverton Invest Mngmt Ltd owns 31,979 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Grp Ag has invested 1.18% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cap Inv Advsrs Lc holds 0.11% or 92,693 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Investment Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Sequent Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.26% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Duff Phelps Management has invested 1% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,195 shares to 14,995 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 8,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,613 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.07% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Park Oh holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 6,607 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.06% or 2.89M shares. Sei Investments owns 101,878 shares. Howe And Rusling reported 30,024 shares. Moreover, Cibc Mkts Inc has 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Midas Management stated it has 35,650 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Odey Asset Mngmt Group Inc Ltd reported 29,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 795,422 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 175,232 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Dupont Cap invested in 89,462 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 479,877 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Oakworth Capital Inc owns 0.02% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 1,609 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0% stake.