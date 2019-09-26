Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Market Value Rose While Parsec Financial Management Raised Its Position; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined While Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Cut Its Stake by $486,324

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 20,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 691,053 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.43 million, up from 670,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.48. About 3.01 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SAYS EVENTS OF LAST 10 DAYS CONFIRMED VIEW THAT INVESTMENT MAY BE UNTENABLE – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau Under Fire for Funding Kinder Morgan Opponents; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE ISSUE SHOULD BE SETTLED IN COURTS:HORGAN; 09/03/2018 – TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE IS IN NATIONAL INTEREST; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI 2018 DCF GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 16/04/2018 – KMI: Alberta energy minister will get final say over oil exports from province under proposed law #ableg; 19/04/2018 – CANADA’S ENERGY MINISTER: KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS STILL INTERESTED IN TALKING TO THE CANADIAN GOVERNMENT; 10/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN COMMENTS ON KINDER MORGAN; 11/04/2018 – MORNEAU HAS SPOKEN TO KINDER MORGAN SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Financial Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 8,901 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.97. About 3.97 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 21/05/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS INTERNATIONAL UNION SAYS URGES EXXONMOBIL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING REPORT – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation); 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al stated it has 10,252 shares. Cullinan invested in 18,447 shares. 1.04 million are owned by Cibc Ww Markets. Moreover, Richmond Hill Investment Lp has 12.02% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). The Illinois-based Oakbrook Lc has invested 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cannell Peter B And owns 26,344 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) reported 21,918 shares. Ashford Capital Mngmt, a Delaware-based fund reported 171,083 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.12% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 476,800 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Alphamark Limited Liability Com invested in 1,550 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 3,002 shares. Dakota Wealth Management has 0.47% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 116,485 shares. Td Llc invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher (NYSE:DHR) by 7,769 shares to 4,308 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Emg Mkts Sm (DGS) by 34,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,902 shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Ltd (NYSE:CHL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sfe Investment Counsel has invested 0.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 363,533 are owned by Veritable Lp. Bartlett & Co Limited Liability reported 332,967 shares. Pure Incorporated accumulated 2,906 shares. New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability owns 0.27% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 14,625 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.04% or 26,630 shares in its portfolio. 3,775 are owned by Cordasco Fincl Net. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 99,400 shares or 0.54% of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated owns 17,606 shares. Roosevelt Inv Grp holds 15,096 shares. 525,098 were reported by Westpac. Patten & Patten Tn has 102,186 shares. Gagnon Securities Ltd Company has invested 0.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma has 0.1% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 104,372 shares. Indiana Tru Inv Management has 0.84% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 20,109 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.50 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

