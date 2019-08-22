Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Market Valuation Rose While Pittenger & Anderson Lifted Stake by $1.94 Million; Holder Capital International Sarl Increased Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) Position

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 7,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $5.66 during the last trading session, reaching $557.76. About 130,810 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 1274.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 96,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 104,430 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.19. About 6.80M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN SEEKING TO `DIAL UP CRISIS’ IN CANADA: HORGAN; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO BE LONG TERM OWNER OF THIS PROJECT; AT APPROPRIATE TIME, WILL WORK TO TRANSFER PROJECT TO NEW OWNERS; 29/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Federal Liberal government spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan; 28/05/2018 – 660 NEWS Calgary: BREAKING: Green party Leader Elizabeth May has pleaded guilty to a criminal contempt of court charge for; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS RATHER THAN ACHIEVING GREATER CLARITY, THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT IS NOW “FACING UNQUANTIFIABLE RISK”; 09/04/2018 – Canada explores options as Kinder Morgan halts pipeline work; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet premiers on pipeline strife; 27/04/2018 – Shell’s LNG Canada Nudges Ahead Despite Kinder Morgan Pall

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altfest L J & has 4,524 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,800 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 27,774 shares. Mariner Ltd Com owns 11,771 shares. Serv reported 1,708 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Element Cap Management Limited Liability reported 40,009 shares. Bb&T invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Voloridge Invest Llc reported 12,461 shares. Cwm owns 2 shares. Asset owns 1,967 shares. Jump Trading Lc reported 822 shares. 6,389 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Insur Com. Td Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.12% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 173,092 shares. Tcw Group Inc holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 346,190 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc accumulated 0.14% or 2.66 million shares.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc Cl A (NYSE:AON) by 8,400 shares to 17,150 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,606 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 46,685 shares to 1,825 shares, valued at $91,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,800 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.