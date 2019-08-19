Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Market Valuation Rose While Covington Capital Management Has Increased by $3.33 Million Its Position; Element Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Cme Group (CME) by $4.26 Million as Stock Value Rose

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 1861.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 166,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 175,525 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 8,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 6.98M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for Henry Hub Natural Gas of $3 Per MMBtu; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KMI SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN- GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAIN CONDITIONS OF TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT, KML IS NOT UPDATING ITS COST, SCHEDULE ESTIMATE AT THIS TIME; 15/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER SAYS FEDERAL PM TRUDEAU TOLD HIM OTTAWA WOULD BE MOVING AHEAD WITH LEGISLATIVE AND FINANCIAL MEASURES IN DAYS TO COME; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER: GOVT IS “100 PERCENT” BEHIND KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – TIMING, IMPACT OF FUTURE RATE ADJUSTMENTS, NOT SEEN TO BE MATERIAL TO KMI’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY REV $3,418 MLN VS $3,424 MLN

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 46.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 25,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, down from 55,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $216.7. About 706,720 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – CME Group Is in Advanced Talks to Acquire NEX for $5.4 Billion; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SURGE 2 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM FUND BUYING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNT TO PRELIMINARY CASH PRICES -TRADE; 07/05/2018 – CME’s SOFR futures debut with more than 50 participants; 09/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC – AMENDMENT; 11/04/2018 – CME revokes approved status for Rusal’s aluminium; 02/04/2018 – CME March volume up 12.3 percent to 437.3 mln contracts; 25/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 24; 07/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 4; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.25 PCT BY DECEMBER VS 77 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 34,021 shares to 36,663 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CME’s second-quarter earnings fall, expenses weigh – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gemini Exchange Data Is Being Added to CMEâ€™s Crypto Indices – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “CME Group Revenue Rises 20% – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VCR) by 3,000 shares to 1,607 shares, valued at $277,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,153 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Looking Increasingly Attractive – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Kinder Morgan Is So Bullish on Its Future – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan’s Gulf LNG project wins U.S. approval for exports – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

