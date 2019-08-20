Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding Maintained by Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $875,760

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 492 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,089 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.40M, up from 7,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $9.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1806.57. About 1.37M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – Amazon teams up with French retailer Casino for food delivery; 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Has More Than 100 Million Members; 27/04/2018 – Health-care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is able to get to the bottom of any customer issue by sending Amazon executives one punctuation mark. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/04/2018 – Curbed Atlanta: Report: Amazon HQ2 reps toured Atlanta but skipped Doraville site; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of this Amazon employee benefit; 22/03/2018 – Doubling down on media may not be AT&T’s wisest move as technology giants like Google and Amazon spend billions on content; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 10.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 31,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 319,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39 million, up from 288,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.22. About 4.60M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN BEGINS CONFERENCE CALL ON TRANS MOUNTAIN DECISION; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – MANY OF RATES SET ON NEGOTIATED RATE ARRANGEMENTS THAT CO BELIEVES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX LAW; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – WILL NOT COMMIT ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER RESOURCES TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD HAS APPOINTED DAVID P. MICHELS AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WESTERN CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS IN LONGER TERM FOR M&A – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS RATHER THAN ACHIEVING GREATER CLARITY, THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT IS NOW “FACING UNQUANTIFIABLE RISK”; 22/05/2018 – British Columbia says it is not delaying Canadian pipeline expansion; 24/05/2018 – $TRP.CA, KMI: B.C. Supreme Court rejects Squamish First Nation’s challenge of Kinder Morgan pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Will Continue to Manage a Portfolio of Strategic Infrastructure Across Western Canada; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Looking Increasingly Attractive – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “XRI Announces New Delaware Basin Water Infrastructure Supersystem – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset accumulated 18,269 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 21 shares. Lathrop Mgmt holds 3.37% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 565,452 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc has invested 0.19% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Sequent Asset Ltd Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 18,086 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 129,613 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 19,819 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 642,023 shares stake. Webster Bank & Trust N A holds 0% or 1,550 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 0.17% or 38,582 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 10,765 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 3.27M shares. Gamco Et Al reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Lansdowne Prtn (Uk) Llp has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The California-based Wealth Architects Limited Com has invested 1.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Newbrook Capital Advisors LP invested in 4.31% or 29,758 shares. Sns Group Ltd Liability invested in 2,934 shares. Dana Investment Incorporated stated it has 0.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stonebridge Capital Ltd stated it has 3,530 shares. Newfocus Grp Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.16% or 183 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Landscape Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paradigm Financial Advsr Ltd Llc has 1,087 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Art Limited Liability has 12,397 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.24% or 489 shares in its portfolio. 1.32M were reported by Sands Capital Ltd Liability. Rhumbline Advisers reported 720,741 shares.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 8,022 shares to 274,814 shares, valued at $28.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 1,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,628 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity (MINT).