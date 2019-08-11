Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding Boosted by Jrm Investment Counsel Llc; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Chesapeake Asset Management Raised Its Position by $1.05 Million

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 64,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 221,076 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 156,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.11 billion market cap company. It closed at $20.37 lastly. It is down 16.17% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – Canada govt ready to indemnify Kinder Morgan pipeline project; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Raises Dividend to 20c; 08/05/2018 – Norway’s wealth fund says to support methane emission motion at Kinder Morgan AGM; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY REV $3,418 MLN VS $3,424 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan pipeline in bid to save project; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS “THERE IS A VERY STRONG BUSINESS CASE” FOR THE KINDER MORGAN CANADA EXPANSION; 16/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the energy minister power to; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 16/04/2018 – ALBERTA INTRODUCES LEGISLATION ALLOWING IT TO RESTRICT PROVINCIAL EXPORTS OF CRUDE OIL, NATURAL GAS AND REFINED FUELS

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company's stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.03M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99M and $58.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,772 shares to 10,923 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 14,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,422 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $1.01M were sold by Peretz Richard N..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Hawaii reported 8,947 shares. Salem Counselors Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 229 shares. New England And invested in 13,525 shares. 3,297 are held by Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Corp. Shelton Cap holds 0.05% or 1,369 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd stated it has 59,897 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Dillon And Associate accumulated 1.73% or 47,555 shares. Moreover, Triangle Securities Wealth has 0.2% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,410 shares. Palladium Prtnrs has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,689 shares. Country Tru Comml Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,181 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 13,154 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 78,427 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 42.92M shares. Colony Gru Limited Co holds 6,251 shares.