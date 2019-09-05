Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Price Declined, Venor Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $8.44 Million

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 191,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 277,719 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, down from 469,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.52. About 281,828 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 173,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 86,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 259,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 6.46M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS NO DECISION MADE ON USE OF PROCEEDS FROM TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE; 19/04/2018 – Canada energy minister: Ottawa still in talks with Kinder Morgan; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS PROVINCE NOT DELAYING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Kinder Morgan Pipeline for $3.5 Billion; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH OTTAWA TO PROVIDE LEGAL CERTAINTY TO INVESTORS, CONFIDENT SOLUTIONS CAN BE FOUND; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau ready to offer aid to ensure pipeline is built; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Climate Change Scenarios; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 295,139 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $30.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.16 million for 23.31 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Eagle Global Advsrs has invested 4.47% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd has invested 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 502,330 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp Inc reported 0.28% stake. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 479,808 shares. Stralem & has 291,830 shares for 2.67% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Andra Ap invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 943 are held by Heritage Wealth Advisors. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.89% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 4.23M shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 610 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring State Bank invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Court Place Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Orca Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 3.9% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Kempner Capital Management Inc accumulated 28,200 shares or 0.37% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 398,818 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.02% or 1.45M shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc owns 20 shares. Tcw Group, a California-based fund reported 75,704 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 29,400 shares. James Inv Research invested in 0.04% or 12,447 shares. Aurelius Cap Mngmt LP holds 56.59% or 525,913 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services owns 8,994 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 4,800 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 28,700 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 32,954 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited owns 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 1.13 million shares. 315,100 are held by Tegean Capital Mngmt.