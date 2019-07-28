Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holder Richmond Hill Investments Has Cut Its Position; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Sadoff Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding by $358,110

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 306,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 16.57M shares traded or 26.60% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS AT THIS POINT DOESN’T THINK ALBERTA BUYING TRANS MOUNTAIN IS NECESSARY; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER WILL NOT BE ANNOUNCING FINAL DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN ON WEDS – SPOKESMAN; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 28/05/2018 – KMI: Ottawa Plans to Purchase Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI 2018 DCF GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan CDS Tightens 20 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada To Work With Bd to Seek Third-Party Buyer for Trans Mountain Pipeline System and TMEP Through July 22; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain Losses Tied to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Delays

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 5,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 733,198 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.66 million, down from 738,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.98B market cap company. The stock increased 5.43% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 12.33 million shares traded or 133.03% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile: If the Sprint Deal Flops, Is There a Downside? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint jump after-hours; Reuters reports the mobile phone carriers have made progress in negotiating a deal and aim to announce one by next week; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to Merging; 10/04/2018 – SPRINT & T-MOBILE RESTART DEAL TALKS – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries! T-Mobile Changemaker Challenge Ends Soon; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR: SoftBank Rtgs Pressure Stays If Sprint, T-Mobile Merge; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

