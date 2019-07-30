Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holder Richmond Hill Investments Cut Its Holding by $6.14 Million; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Cut Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Stake by $4.03 Million

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 306,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43M, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 4.58 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Threatens to Halt Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 26/04/2018 – B.C. SAYS TIMELINE OF REFERENCE CASE DEPENDS ON COURTS, “HIGHLY UNLIKELY” TO BE RESOLVED BY KINDER MORGAN’S MAY 31 DEADLINE; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA TO INVEST UP TO C$2 BLN IN POOL TO COVER UNFORESEEN COSTS ONCE TRANS MOUNTAIN COMPLETE; CONVERTIBLE TO EQUITY – PREMIER’S SPOKESWOMAN; 10/04/2018 – ALBERTA GOVT CONSIDERING BUYING KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.22; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IF KINDER MORGAN PULLS OUT, INDEMNIFICATION AGAINST FINANCIAL LOSS WOULD BE IN PLACE FOR ANOTHER PARTY WISHING TO TAKE OVER PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS “THERE IS A VERY STRONG BUSINESS CASE” FOR THE KINDER MORGAN CANADA EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: TRANS MOUNTAIN PROJECT WILL NOT HAVE A FISCAL IMPACT; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Annual Sustainability Report; 18/04/2018 – KMI: DEPENDING ON CAPEX, MORE BUYBACKS OR DEBT PAYDOWN POSSIBLE

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.23. About 15,972 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.16 million for 23.41 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Kinder Morgan Is So Bullish on Its Future – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Impact Of Dividend Increases Through June Of 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Earnings: KMI Stock Dips as Q2 Results Mixed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Energy Stock Is on Track for Explosive Growth – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Beacon Group Inc Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 29,677 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd has invested 0.33% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 49,730 were accumulated by Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas. Jackson Square Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 46,912 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 207,598 shares. Whittier Tru Communication stated it has 396,764 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na has 1.26M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank holds 392,030 shares. Everett Harris Co Ca owns 232,341 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca) reported 9,182 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsr holds 0.03% or 33,180 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mgmt Llc invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Menta holds 0.31% or 35,000 shares. Kistler has 2,226 shares.