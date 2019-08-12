Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holder Richmond Hill Investment Company Lowered Its Position; Ppl (PPL) Share Value Declined While Etrade Capital Management Lifted by $640,274 Its Stake

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 113,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 449,954 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, down from 563,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.11B market cap company. It closed at $20.37 lastly. It is up 16.17% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CKNW: #BREAKING: Federal Finance Minster @Bill_Morneau says federal government has reached agreement with #KinderMorgan…; 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post; 17/05/2018 – British Columbia delegation pushes for stalled oil pipeline in Alberta; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: GOVT’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PLAN ALLOWS US TO GET RID OF POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA TO INVEST UP TO C$2 BLN IN POOL TO COVER UNFORESEEN COSTS ONCE TRANS MOUNTAIN COMPLETE; CONVERTIBLE TO EQUITY – PREMIER’S SPOKESWOMAN; 22/05/2018 – PERMITS FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION BEING APPROVED AT SAME RATE AS OTHER MAJOR PROJECTS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 29/05/2018 – Katie Simpson: BREAKING: Canadian Government has reached a deal with Kinder Morgan to purchase the existing Trans Mountain; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS “SEEKS CLARITY ON PATH FORWARD, SHAREHOLDER PROTECTION ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT”

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 34.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 20,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 81,270 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 60,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 3.93 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 23.15 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1,505 shares. Livingston Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) invested in 0.75% or 84,384 shares. Country Club Trust Company Na reported 0.07% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Meiji Yasuda Life owns 29,710 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Park Circle, Maryland-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc invested in 47,701 shares. 242,230 were accumulated by Freestone Hldgs Ltd. 3.87M were reported by Mirae Asset Glob Invs Company Limited. Ci Inc reported 0.49% stake. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 1.04 million shares. Leisure Cap Management invested in 0.53% or 31,603 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Company holds 0% or 112 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Inc accumulated 12,500 shares. Harber Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 1.06M shares. First Republic Inv Incorporated accumulated 1.76 million shares.

