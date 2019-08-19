Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holder Richmond Hill Investment Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.26 Million as Valuation Rose; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Shareholder American Assets Investment Management Lowered Its Holding

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 113,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 449,954 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, down from 563,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 10.53 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN SEEKING TO `DIAL UP CRISIS’ IN CANADA: HORGAN; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DEAL INCLUDES RELATED PIPELINE AND TERMINAL ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – Norway’s wealth fund says to support methane emission motion at Kinder Morgan AGM; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT – PROPOSAL 7 CONCERNS KINDER MORGAN’S ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM PORTFOLIO IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS FOR LIMITING GLOBAL INCREASE IN TEMPERATURE; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO OWN COMPANY’S REMAINING ASSETS AFTER TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE, LOOKS TO EXPAND ON THEM; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc. 2018 DCF Guidance Affirmed; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – SEC FILING

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 29,060 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, down from 49,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.38. About 1.71 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 18, 2018; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 02/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS MOFCOM REVIEW OF PURCHASE OF MICRO; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SEES MICROSEMI MERGER COMPLETED JUNE 2018; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Incorporated Prices $2.0 Billion Note Offering

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54B and $616.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 10,000 shares to 116,290 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 185,475 shares. Qci Asset Management Inc accumulated 2,040 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.11% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 531,533 shares. 3,000 are owned by Cullinan Associate. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 59,294 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com owns 42,397 shares. Pinnacle Inc accumulated 37,576 shares. Nordea Invest Management stated it has 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Nomura Hldg Incorporated stated it has 703 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.45% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd owns 1.47M shares. First Allied Advisory has 0.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 2,930 shares. The New York-based Selz Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.36% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.03 million for 22.88 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation holds 292,483 shares. The New York-based Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.32% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Com holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 29.16M shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc reported 69,391 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.1% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 4.14M shares. Moreover, Mcgowan Gp Asset Management has 1.36% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 425,278 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Qci Asset Management Incorporated Ny stated it has 2,177 shares. Moreover, Prudential Inc has 0.32% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 9.68 million shares. Freestone Capital Holdg Llc, Washington-based fund reported 242,230 shares. Gradient Investments Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 709 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 38,849 shares. Brandywine Management Limited Com reported 3.26M shares or 0.45% of all its holdings.

