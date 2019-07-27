Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holder Richmond Hill Investment Company Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.26 Million; Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Shareholder Cortland Advisers Increased Holding by $1.52 Million as Market Value Rose

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 113,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 449,954 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, down from 563,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 16.57M shares traded or 26.60% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS RATHER THAN ACHIEVING GREATER CLARITY, THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT IS NOW “FACING UNQUANTIFIABLE RISK”; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T HAVE A TARGET DATE FOR SELLING TRANS MOUNTAIN BACK TO PRIVATE SECTOR; 09/04/2018 – CANADA’S PM SAYS HAD GOOD CONVERSATIONS ON SUNDAY NIGHT WITH PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA, GIVES NO DETAILS; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Shareholders to Get C$12 a Share in Trans Mountain Deal; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.90B, EST. $1.86B; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS PROVINCE OF ALBERTA WILL ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO GET PROJECT BUILT; ALBERTA’S CONTRIBUTION WOULD ACT AS EMERGENCY FUND; 25/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau Under Fire for Funding Kinder Morgan Opponents; 16/05/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS IS BEING ‘REASONABLE AND PRUDENT’ BY OPPOSING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANSMOUNTAIN EXPANSION, MATTER SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Federal government to spend $4.5B on Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline projec; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML BUDGETED TO INVEST ABOUT $1.9 BLN IN EXPANSION PROJECTS AND OTHER DISCRETIONARY SPENDING

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $66.17. About 737,508 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 102,266 were accumulated by Cincinnati Insurance. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.12% or 519,900 shares. Miller Howard Inc Ny has 1.25 million shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. 67,807 are owned by Freestone Cap Limited Company. Moreover, Rodgers Brothers has 0.1% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Cortland Advisers Ltd has 0.73% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 282,703 shares. Bollard Grp Inc Ltd Liability owns 1.12% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 490,129 shares. First National Trust invested in 0.12% or 19,450 shares. 579,021 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Oxbow Advsrs Llc has 0.1% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 13,470 shares. Pittenger Anderson stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company owns 35,399 shares. The Texas-based Adell Harriman & Carpenter has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Jennison Associates Lc stated it has 86,247 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation invested in 66,518 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na stated it has 41,958 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 5.20M shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 1.35 million shares. Elkhorn Ptnrs Partnership invested 0.25% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Massachusetts Fincl Services Company Ma holds 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 2.62 million shares. Bancshares has 75,780 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 529,681 are owned by Braun Stacey Assocs. Gabelli Funds Limited Company holds 1.02 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Argent Tru Co holds 0.04% or 20,353 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 3 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 293,065 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of America Corp De stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 26,730 shares. Cv Starr Company Trust stated it has 4.78% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Co reported 0.11% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

