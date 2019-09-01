Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holder Redwood Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $4.00 Million as Share Value Rose; Rockshelter Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Kinder Morgan (KMI) by $2.40 Million

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 30.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01M, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 13.40M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend By 60 Percent; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN TO GIVE FERC COMMENTS DURING PUBLIC COMMENT TIME; 30/05/2018 – Canada Offers Lifeline for Kinder Morgan Pipeline (Video); 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Will Continue to Manage a Portfolio of Strategic Infrastructure Across Western Canada; 15/04/2018 – CBC Daybreak North: Breaking: John Horgan says after meeting with Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau, the disagreement over the; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN SEEKING TO `DIAL UP CRISIS’ IN CANADA: HORGAN; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IN PURCHASING TRANS MOUNTAIN ASSETS, WILL TAKE ON PEOPLE NEEDED TO WORK ON THE PROJECT; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Threatens to Halt Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Rev $3.42B

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 28.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 119,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 303,748 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 423,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 13.40 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CKNW: #BREAKING: Federal Finance Minster @Bill_Morneau says federal government has reached agreement with #KinderMorgan…; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH OTTAWA TO PROVIDE LEGAL CERTAINTY TO INVESTORS, CONFIDENT SOLUTIONS CAN BE FOUND; 10/04/2018 – Canada cabinet to discuss troubled Kinder Morgan pipeline; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – MANY OF RATES SET ON NEGOTIATED RATE ARRANGEMENTS THAT CO BELIEVES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX LAW; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – KML WILL CONSULT WITH VARIOUS STAKEHOLDERS IN AN EFFORT TO REACH AGREEMENTS BY MAY 31ST THAT MAY ALLOW PROJECT TO PROCEED; 09/04/2018 – CFIB – CALLING ON FEDERAL GOVT TO TAKE “IMMEDIATE ACTION” TO CREATE CERTAINTY THAT WILL ALLOW TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT TO GO FORWARD; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10; 18/04/2018 – POLOZ DECLINES TO COMMENT ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE DISPUTE; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Federal government to spend $4.5B on Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline projec; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS RATHER THAN ACHIEVING GREATER CLARITY, THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT IS NOW “FACING UNQUANTIFIABLE RISK”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 470,288 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Kepos Cap Lp invested in 0.3% or 197,820 shares. Centre Asset Ltd Liability has 26,730 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Chilton Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 20,600 shares. Salient Lc reported 1.49% stake. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 92,072 shares. New York-based D E Shaw has invested 0.17% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Nomura Hldg Inc holds 53,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 12,651 are owned by Fernwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.16% or 230,669 shares in its portfolio. Catalyst Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 451,030 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr reported 317,429 shares. Miles Capital Inc owns 81,249 shares.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $494.61 million for 23.03 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 50,000 shares to 419,738 shares, valued at $12.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arconic Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 833,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – yahoo.com” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Plains All American Pipeline – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kinder Morgan Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kinder Morgan Continues to Fuel Its Dividend Growth Engine – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan Trades Nowhere Close To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $494.61 million for 23.03 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0.17% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Glenmede Na accumulated 1.26 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. 121,030 are owned by Sunbelt Secs. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.35M shares. North Star Invest Management Corporation holds 0.04% or 18,353 shares. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability (Wy) owns 1,000 shares. Trust Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 86,470 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.04% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Nomura, Japan-based fund reported 53,750 shares. Mengis invested in 0.32% or 28,954 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 16,467 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.13% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 3.27 million shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Roosevelt Invest reported 0.07% stake.