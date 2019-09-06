Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holder Rare Infrastructure LTD Lowered Its Position by $44.67 Million as Shares Rose; Tctc Holdings Lowered Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $3.45 Million as Shares Declined

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 24,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 63,512 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 88,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $128.64. About 2.60M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 2.23 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.17 million, down from 4.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 2.91 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE ON LINE 2000 DUE TO AN ANOMALY ON LINE, DOWNSTREAM OF LORDSBURG COMPRESSOR STATION; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN-STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS CONSISTENT WITH CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES; 25/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau Under Fire for Funding Kinder Morgan Opponents; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Now Forecasts to Invest $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Federal government to spend $4.5B on Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline projec; 15/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAVE STARTED TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA ABOUT POSSIBLE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS WORKING TO MAKE SURE ‘IN SHORT ORDER’ THAT THE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – TIMING, IMPACT OF FUTURE RATE ADJUSTMENTS, NOT SEEN TO BE MATERIAL TO KMI’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW; 16/05/2018 – Canada ready to cover Kinder Morgan loss, sees outside interest; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS WILL BUY KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT FOR C$4.5 BLN

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,605 shares to 19,030 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 53,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $492.33M for 23.24 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 258,462 shares to 941,060 shares, valued at $118.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 718,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

