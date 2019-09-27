Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holder Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $36.68 Million as Stock Rose; Pra Group (PRAA) Holding Upped by Great Lakes Advisors Llc

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 98.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 1.83M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 23,769 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $497,000, down from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.66. About 3.11M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 10/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN COMMENTS ON KINDER MORGAN; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S STATEMENT ON POSSIBLY PROVIDING AID TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS ‘IMPORTANT’; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Rev $3.42B; 09/03/2018 – TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE IS IN NATIONAL INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 29/05/2018 – National Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – MANY OF RATES SET ON NEGOTIATED RATE ARRANGEMENTS THAT CO BELIEVES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX LAW; 16/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the energy minister power to; 18/04/2018 – Support grows in Canada for expansion of Kinder Morgan oil pipeline -poll; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Continues to Expect to Use Cash in Excess of Dividend Payments to Fund Growth Investments

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 40,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 294,592 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.29M, up from 254,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 34,098 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 11/05/2018 – Barclays: No Findings by FCA, PRA That Mr Staley Acted With a Lack of Integrity; 09/05/2018 – PRA Group 1Q EPS 47c; 23/04/2018 – DJ PRA Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRAA); 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA, PRA Aren’t Alleging CEO Staley Lacks Fitness as CEO; 17/04/2018 – PRA Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Aviva Has Received Regulatory Approval for Buy-Back From the PRA; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley is Barclays CEO; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS IS NOT IN A POSITION TO COMMENT FURTHER ON DRAFT WARNING NOTICES, ANY DISCUSSIONS WITH FCA AND PRA OR TIMING OF FINAL OUTCOME OF THIS MATTER; 09/05/2018 – PRA GROUP 1Q REV. $223.2M, EST. $208.5M; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA, PRA Won’t Take Enforcement Action Against Barclays Bank PLC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold PRAA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 49.83 million shares or 0.08% less from 49.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Res holds 0.01% or 579,783 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 55,885 shares stake. The Florida-based Ws Mngmt Lllp has invested 0.98% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Blackrock reported 0.01% stake. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 56,000 shares. Geode Cap Limited Company owns 0% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 598,475 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Parkside Fincl Comml Bank reported 2,429 shares stake. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 294,592 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 18,427 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 138,231 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Carroll Associates Inc owns 194 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 65,222 shares to 47,571 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 110,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,556 shares, and cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearway Energy Inc by 1.30M shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $25.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mai Capital Management has invested 0.7% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Federated Investors Pa owns 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 72,616 shares. 12.33 million were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Advisory. Cibc Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 212,943 shares. 3.36M were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Dupont Mngmt has 0.12% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 255,869 shares. Veritable LP invested in 0.1% or 244,843 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Livingston Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) reported 78,779 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Trust invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.15% stake. Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.79 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance owns 21,813 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Horizon Investments Limited Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).