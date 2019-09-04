Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holder Quaker Capital Investments Lowered Holding by $450,000; Carlson Capital LP Has Raised Its Stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by $20.28 Million as Share Value Declined

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 260% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 260,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 360,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.09 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $68.2. About 522,995 shares traded or 6.59% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 07/05/2018 – STAKE REPORTED BY DAVID WINTER IN W.R. GRACE IS HELD THROUGH INVESTMENT PLATFORM 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 09/05/2018 – W.R. Grace Board Designates Hudson La Force to Succeed Fred Festa as CEO; 25/04/2018 – Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ W R Grace & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRA); 24/04/2018 – Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Inter Pipeline; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (ORGANIC) 5% – 7%; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Net $43.4M; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Reports 9.9% Stake in W.R. Grace & Co. — Filing; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHEREBY THE CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.34 million, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 12.31 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA TO FILE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE CASE THIS MONTH; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q DCF/SHR 56C, EST. 53C; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan pipeline in bid to save project; 29/05/2018 – Canadian government to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: HAVE NOT YET ASCERTAINED WHETHER BETTER TO SELL TRANS MOUNTAIN TO INVESTORS IN SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SAYS EVENTS OF LAST 10 DAYS CONFIRMED VIEW THAT INVESTMENT MAY BE UNTENABLE – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: ‘Plenty of Investors’ Ready to Step in if Kinder Morgan Walks Away; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain Losses Tied to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Delays; 09/03/2018 – EPA: Kinder Morgan Altamont and Colorado Interstate Gas resolve Clean Air Act risk management violations at Utah and Wyoming ga

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 22.86 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 611,873 shares to 112,900 shares, valued at $7.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 3.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.79M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

