Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holder Peconic Partners Has Cut Its Holding by $28.88 Million as Stock Rose; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Maintains Stake in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 99.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 1.44 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100,000, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 11.60 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend By 60 Percent; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – KML WILL CONSULT WITH VARIOUS STAKEHOLDERS IN AN EFFORT TO REACH AGREEMENTS BY MAY 31ST THAT MAY ALLOW PROJECT TO PROCEED; 28/05/2018 – KMI: Ottawa Plans to Purchase Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 20/04/2018 – Katie Simpson: Via @CochraneCBC if Kinder Morgan walks away from the Trans Mountain project, sources say other companies may be; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: WILL ALWAYS TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ANY INTERNATIONAL TRADE AGREEMENTS TO ENSURE ANY AID WOULD BE LEGAL; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – TIMING, IMPACT OF FUTURE RATE ADJUSTMENTS, NOT SEEN TO BE MATERIAL TO KMI’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW; 16/05/2018 – Report on Business: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau…; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN SEEKING TO `DIAL UP CRISIS’ IN CANADA: HORGAN; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil of $56.50 Per Barrel

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by 70.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 40,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 96,564 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 56,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.96. About 2.62 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $493.40 million for 22.95 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kinder Morgan Announces Additional Projects to Enhance Capabilities at Houston Ship Channel Facilities – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan’s Gulf LNG project wins U.S. approval for exports – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinder Morgan sells off Kinder Morgan Canada, pipeline section to Pembina – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Mizuho Securities Reiterates Buy Rating on Kinder Morgan (KMI) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise Products: Riding Positive Macro Trends – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise Products Partners declares $0.4375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) Acquires 33% Equity Interest in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Shin Oak NGL Pipeline – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.