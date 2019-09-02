Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holder Jrm Investment Counsel Has Upped Holding by $1.30 Million; Gendell Jeffrey L Trimmed Lsb Inds (LXU) Holding by $1.10 Million; Stock Value Declined

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 64,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 221,076 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 156,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 13.76M shares traded or 2.13% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS “GETTING CLOSER” TO DEAL WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA TO ENSURE TRANS MOUNTAIN CRUDE PIPELINE EXPANSION GETS BUILT; 29/05/2018 – B.C. WON’T WITHDRAW LEGAL CHALLENGE TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA TO FILE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE CASE THIS MONTH; 09/03/2018 – EPA: Kinder Morgan Altamont and Colorado Interstate Gas resolve Clean Air Act risk management violations at Utah and Wyoming ga; 10/04/2018 – Investors back Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain move; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO SAYS SEEING “GOOD SUPPORT” FROM THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY AND EXPECTS THAT TO ESCALATE – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan bails, the federal Liberal government would back; 09/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Canada’s options on pipeline as Kinder Morgan threatens to quit; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KINDER MORGAN’S SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Lsb Inds Inc (LXU) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 184,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 2.26 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.09M, down from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Lsb Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.67. About 105,512 shares traded. LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) has declined 21.17% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.17% the S&P500. Some Historical LXU News: 05/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Provides 2018 First Quarter Outlook; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 RATING TO LSB’S NEW NOTES; 23/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of Cash Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 8.50% Senior Secured Notes Due; 14/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in LSB Industries; 27/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of LSB Industries, Inc. – LXU; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades LSB Industries To ‘CCC+’; Debt Rtgs Raised; 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INC – INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2023; 07/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 20/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES – AMENDMENT TO PERMIT INDEBTEDNESS UNDER NOTES DUE 2023 AND LIENS, WHICH NOTES ARE CONTEMPLATED TO BE ISSUED PURSUANT TO 144A OFFERING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold LXU shares while 23 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 15.29 million shares or 0.07% more from 15.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robotti Robert holds 4.43% or 2.01 million shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 18,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 33,598 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Com accumulated 0% or 7,426 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust & holds 72 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Atwood And Palmer stated it has 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Morgan Stanley invested 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 402 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 6,892 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 26,888 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 4,498 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eidelman Virant Cap has invested 1.95% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). California Employees Retirement Sys has 44,035 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 40,469 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0% or 13,888 shares.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 90,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $17.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entegra Finl Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY).

More notable recent LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “LSB Industries, Inc. Reports Improved Operating Results for the 2018 Fourth Quarter – Business Wire” published on February 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “LSB Industries, Inc. Announces CEO Transition – Business Wire” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “LSB Industries, Inc. Schedules 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results Release for Wednesday, October 24th and Conference Call for Thursday, October 25th – Business Wire” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Health Check: How Prudently Does LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Use Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $245,029 activity. On Friday, August 2 the insider BEHRMAN MARK T bought $99,202. The insider ROEDEL RICHARD bought 19,720 shares worth $103,727.

Analysts await LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.00 EPS, up 18.03% or $0.22 from last year’s $-1.22 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by LSB Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,900.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Terril Brothers reported 14,625 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel owns 231,972 shares. Wisconsin-based Johnson Gp has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 22,554 were reported by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership. Parkside Fincl Bank & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1,914 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 291,200 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Company owns 79 shares. Hilton Cap Management Ltd invested in 0.03% or 10,765 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 67,310 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 282,607 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.06% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Everett Harris & Ca reported 232,341 shares.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lanny’s August Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kinder Morgan Continues to Fuel Its Dividend Growth Engine – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Freeport LNG begins production, completing latest major U.S. LNG facility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.