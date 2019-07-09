Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holder Jrm Investment Counsel Has Lifted Holding; Financial Engines Advisors Lowered Position in Edwards Lifsci Com Stock (EW) by $850,141 as Stock Rose

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock (EW) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 4,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,891 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, down from 33,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $189.66. About 739,186 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 64,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,076 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 156,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 5.34 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 03/05/2018 – CANADA TO INTERVENE IN B.C. KINDER MORGAN COURT REFERENCE CASE; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Another Operator if Kinder Morgan Withdraws From Project; 16/05/2018 – Report on Business: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau…; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018 Is Up $100 Million From Budget; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: HAVE NOT YET ASCERTAINED WHETHER BETTER TO SELL TRANS MOUNTAIN TO INVESTORS IN SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM; 29/05/2018 – Financial Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 28/05/2018 – Canada likely to buy Trans Mountain pipeline project – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED BOARD AGREED TO PURCHASE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM & EXPANSION PROJECT BY GOVERNMENT OF CANADA

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 315,942 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $246.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Powershares Etf Trust Ii (PHB) by 557,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHM).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $272.34 million for 35.65 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.