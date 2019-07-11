Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holder Jefferies Group Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; Daiwa Securities Group Position in F5 Networks (FFIV) Has Increased as Market Valuation Declined

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks (FFIV) by 88.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,267 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $669,000, up from 2,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $142.15. About 255,574 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 34.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 131,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 252,970 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 384,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.25. About 5.75M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA KML.TO SAYS SUSPENDING ALL NON-ESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES AND RELATED SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil of $56.50 Per Barrel; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS “SEEKS CLARITY ON PATH FORWARD, SHAREHOLDER PROTECTION ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT”; 29/05/2018 – Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Be Sold for C$4.5 Billion; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kinder Morgan Inc Class P, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMI); 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – AGREED TO WORK WITH GOVT OF CANADA TO SEEK A THIRD PARTY BUYER FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM AND TMEP THROUGH JULY 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – ANNOUNCES WEBCAST AND DIAL-IN INFORMATION FOR MAY 29, 2018, AT 7:10 A.M. MT; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: ‘Plenty of Investors’ Ready to Step in if Kinder Morgan Walks Away; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – FOR KMI STILL EXPECT TO MEET OR EXCEED 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER SHARE TARGET

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs (NYSE:SERV) by 15,010 shares to 68,153 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (Call) (NYSE:TWTR) by 355,400 shares to 760,400 shares, valued at $25.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $519.06 million for 23.10 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.