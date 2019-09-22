Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holder Harber Asset Management Decreased Its Position as Stock Rose; Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowered Its Holding in Ringcentral (RNG) as Market Valuation Rose

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 40,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 72,841 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.37M, down from 113,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $133.56. About 605,071 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 588,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 475,329 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.93M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 13.77M shares traded or 5.52% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: ‘Plenty of Investors’ Ready to Step in if Kinder Morgan Walks Away; 22/05/2018 – PERMITS FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION BEING APPROVED AT SAME RATE AS OTHER MAJOR PROJECTS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN ARE ONGOING: TRUDEAU; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $7.5 BLN; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 25/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau Under Fire for Funding Kinder Morgan Opponents; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Canada Agreed to Fund Resumption of TMEP Planning and Construction Work; 16/05/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS IS BEING ‘REASONABLE AND PRUDENT’ BY OPPOSING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANSMOUNTAIN EXPANSION, MATTER SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN AUG 2018

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.77 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

