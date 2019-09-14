Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holder Harber Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $11.76 Million as Share Price Rose; Walmart (WMT) Share Value Rose While Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.08 Million

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 9,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 640,521 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.77M, down from 650,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.43. About 4.61 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington-Beijing trade talks; Kroger bets on automation; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 15/03/2018 – Huynh alleges Walmart has been mislabeling products so that third-party vendors were paid lower commissions, among other “violations of the law.”; 10/05/2018 – Alphabet is considering investing in Flipkart alongside Walmart – insiders explain why; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO CEO: EXPECTS WALMART, TARGET TO EXPAND TOY OFFERINGS; 30/04/2018 – WALMART SEES NON-CASH LOSS OF ABOUT $2B ON ASDA DEAL; 22/03/2018 – US News: Walmart Reassures Investors About Online Sales; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda close to 10 bln stg merger; 23/03/2018 – MODCLOTH’S FORMER CEO IS SAID TO HAVE LEFT WALMART: RECODE

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 588,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 475,329 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.93 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 11.47 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU IS SPEAKING NOW TO PREMIERS OF ALBERTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and; 16/04/2018 – KMI: Alberta energy minister will get final say over oil exports from province under proposed law #ableg; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 10/04/2018 – Investors back Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain move; 12/04/2018 – AFTER PIPELINE MEETING, CANADIAN PM WILL FLY TO FRANCE ON APRIL 16 TO START SCHEDULED TRIP — OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan bails, the federal Liberal government would back; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: TRANS MOUNTAIN PROJECT WILL NOT HAVE A FISCAL IMPACT; 08/05/2018 – Norway’s wealth fund says to support methane emission motion at Kinder Morgan AGM

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,976 shares to 219,561 shares, valued at $30.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 657,238 shares, and has risen its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 27.18 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 23.26 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 74,993 shares to 714,336 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 35,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

