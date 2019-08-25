Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) Stock Value Rose While Stralem & Co Boosted Stake by $639,600; Hawk Ridge Management Increases Stake in Caesarstone LTD (CSTE)

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 163,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 938,370 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.65M, up from 774,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Caesarstone Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 54,914 shares traded. Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) has declined 4.93% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTE News: 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE SEES FY REV. $590M TO $610M, EST. $621.5M; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE LTD CSTE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $621.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE CUTS FULL YEAR 2018 REV. & ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Caesarstone 1Q Rev $136.1M; 22/03/2018 – CAESARSTONE REPORTS RAANAN ZILBERMAN’S RESIGNATION &; 09/05/2018 – Caesarstone 1Q EPS 5c; 09/05/2018 – Caesarstone Cuts 2018 View To Rev $590M-$610M; 14/05/2018 – Joho Capital LLC Exits Position in Caesarstone; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE 1Q REV. $136.1M, EST. $141.3M; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE SEES FY REV. $590M TO $610M

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 31,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 291,830 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, up from 259,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 16.15M shares traded or 17.20% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Climate Change Scenarios; 10/04/2018 – ALBERTA GOVT CONSIDERING BUYING KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO STEVE KEAN SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/05/2018 – B.C. CONTINUES TO PRESS CANADA TO JOIN CONSTITUTIONAL REFERENCE CASE, SAYS THAT WOULD FAST TRACK PROCESS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 15/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAVE STARTED TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA ABOUT POSSIBLE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS NOT INACCURATE TO SAY KINDER MORGAN AFFAIR IS BECOMING A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Will Work With Canada to Seek Third Party Buyer for Pipeline System Through July 22

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elevate Credit Inc by 1.15 million shares to 429,282 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 152,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,543 shares, and cut its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS).

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,355 shares to 26,160 shares, valued at $6.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Co (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,965 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com.