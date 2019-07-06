Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) Stake Maintained by Blackhill Capital Inc; Sempra Energy (SRE) Holder Partnervest Advisory Services Has Trimmed Its Stake by $396,875 as Stock Value Rose

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 3,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,129 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 11,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $138.38. About 727,934 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Reed to Remain Chairman Until Dec. 1, 2018; 13/04/2018 – MOODY´S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – TREVOR MIHALIK HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS JEFFREY W. MARTIN NAMED SUCCESSOR; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Says Oncor Will Remain Headquartered in Dallas; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – JOSEPH A. HOUSEHOLDER ALSO HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 10/04/2018 – LNG: Sempra Energy makes new appointments; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 29,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 481,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 451,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.11. About 5.13M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 09/04/2018 – Canada explores options as Kinder Morgan halts pipeline work; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA -BRITISH COLUMBIA “HAS CONTINUED TO THREATEN” UNSPECIFIED ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO PREVENT TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SUCCESS; 22/05/2018 – PERMITS FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION BEING APPROVED AT SAME RATE AS OTHER MAJOR PROJECTS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 15/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAVE STARTED TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA ABOUT POSSIBLE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE; 11/04/2018 – MORNEAU HAS SPOKEN TO KINDER MORGAN SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet provincial premiers on pipeline dispute; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agrees to Work With Canadian Govt to Find Buyer by July 22; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Declare Dividends of $0.80 Per Common Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp Ltd Llc holds 0.12% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 16,467 shares. Argent Tru has 0.04% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Sunbelt Secs holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 121,030 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Diversified Trust Com has 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 11,386 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 4.23 million shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group reported 164,188 shares. Ashford Cap Management reported 149,083 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 378,726 shares. Contravisory Inv Mngmt holds 2,419 shares. The United Kingdom-based Ardevora Asset Llp has invested 1.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Horizon Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,911 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blume Capital Management Incorporated has invested 2.14% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Essex Financial Services holds 0.1% or 17,246 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $117,761 activity.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $241.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 32,199 shares to 48,583 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 21,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

