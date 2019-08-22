Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) Shareholder Blackhill Capital Lifted Stake by $597,700 as Stock Value Rose; Deprince Race & Zollo Boosted Its Position in Occidental Pete (OXY) by $2.37 Million

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 35,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 579,725 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.38 million, up from 543,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.85. About 4.01M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 29,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 481,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 451,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.19. About 8.95 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DEAL INCLUDES RELATED PIPELINE AND TERMINAL ASSETS; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Net $524M; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS SUPPORT FOR SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION ON METHANE EMISSIONS AT KINDER MORGAN; 19/04/2018 – CANADA’S ENERGY MINISTER: KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS STILL INTERESTED IN TALKING TO THE CANADIAN GOVERNMENT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.90B, EST. $1.86B; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Raises Dividend to 20c; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IN PURCHASING TRANS MOUNTAIN ASSETS, WILL TAKE ON PEOPLE NEEDED TO WORK ON THE PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – CANADA’S PM SAYS HAD GOOD CONVERSATIONS ON SUNDAY NIGHT WITH PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA, GIVES NO DETAILS; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan pipeline in bid to save project; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CO’S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Busey Corp by 57,424 shares to 851,136 shares, valued at $20.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Software Inc (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 57,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 835,936 shares, and cut its stake in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. 5,000 shares were bought by Dillon Kenneth, worth $222,850. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. 15,000 shares were bought by Brown Oscar K, worth $724,200 on Monday, June 10. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $224,800 was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R.