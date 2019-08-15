Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) Position Held by Blackhill Capital Inc; United Services Automobile Association Cut Holding in American Express Co (AXP) by $4.04 Million as Valuation Rose

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 29,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 481,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, up from 451,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 14.20 million shares traded or 3.26% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAVE STARTED TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA ABOUT POSSIBLE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS UNLIKELY THERE WILL BE NO PRIVATE SECTOR INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 29/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN TELLS LOCAL RADIO STATION PROVINCE WILL CONTINUE WITH LEGAL REFERENCE CASE TO RESTRICT CRUDE OIL TO ITS COAST; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend By 60 Percent; 16/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc expected to post earnings of 21 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Said Will Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31 Unless Political Uncertainty Removed; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline Project From Kinder Morgan for C$4.5 Billion; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER: GOVT IS “100 PERCENT” BEHIND KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED BOARD AGREED TO PURCHASE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM & EXPANSION PROJECT BY GOVERNMENT OF CANADA

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 37,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.17M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $122.65. About 5.44M shares traded or 70.81% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 4,545 shares to 177,192 shares, valued at $12.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onemain Holdings Inc by 121,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,956 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.74 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

