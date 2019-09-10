Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) Holder Blackhill Capital Increased Its Holding by $597,700 as Valuation Rose; Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Holder Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosted Position

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 124.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 311,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 562,278 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.43M, up from 250,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $151.77. About 504,691 shares traded or 40.07% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS DUE TO SOME TRAVEL LOGISTICS ISSUES; 27/04/2018 – Sage Gold – Commences Extraction – 175E Stope; 13/04/2018 – Britain’s FTSE under pressure as Sage sinks; 14/05/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is on Schedule to Welcome Residents this Fall; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics: PDUFA Date Set for Dec 19, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Sage Gold Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Report; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: 1H Organic Revenue Growth 6.3%; 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE Magazine and Great Places to Work Name Sage’s San Jose Sage lntacct Office One of the Bay Area’s Best Workplaces; 25/04/2018 – Vena Adds FP&A Integration to Sage Intacct’s Cloud Financial Management System; 18/04/2018 – Intacct Corporat: Sage Intacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 29,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 481,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, up from 451,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 16.08M shares traded or 25.37% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – FOR KMI STILL EXPECT TO MEET OR EXCEED 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER SHARE TARGET; 29/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pipeline move a risk for Canada’s Trudeau, but inaction worse; 15/03/2018 – Kinder Morgan Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 16/05/2018 – Canada Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Pipeline Losses; 16/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Said Will Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31 Unless Political Uncertainty Removed; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – AS OF END OF QUARTER, TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SPEND TOTALED ABOUT $1.1 BLN ON A CUMULATIVE BASIS; 29/05/2018 – Daniel Graeber: #BREAKING: Canada extends lifeline to Kinder Morgan’s plan to expand the Trans Mountain oil pipleine; 15/04/2018 – KMI: Horgan says Trudeau told him Feds will move legislative and fianancial measures in the days ahead. Leaves to PM to outline. #TransMountain – ! $KMI; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS “THERE IS A VERY STRONG BUSINESS CASE” FOR THE KINDER MORGAN CANADA EXPANSION; 22/05/2018 – B.C. CONTINUES TO PRESS CANADA TO JOIN CONSTITUTIONAL REFERENCE CASE, SAYS THAT WOULD FAST TRACK PROCESS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 73,267 shares to 39,120 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R) by 76,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,037 shares. Fiduciary Trust Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Brinker has 6,771 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Pnc Fincl Service Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 545 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 77,043 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Wells Fargo And Communications Mn owns 371,305 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0.03% or 952,068 shares. Cwm Ltd invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Piedmont Invest Inc reported 0.02% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Blair William & Il stated it has 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Nicholas Invest Ptnrs Lp owns 80,178 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc owns 0.08% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 68,975 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 691,097 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 0.18% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Private Tru Communications Na reported 27,892 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 1.43M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Comml Bank has 1,614 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.14% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Allstate has 83,918 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invs has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1,596 shares. The Texas-based Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Coastline owns 0.08% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 26,911 shares. Evercore Wealth Llc reported 0.03% stake. Kings Point Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cap Investment Ltd Liability Com reported 0.11% stake.