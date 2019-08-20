Kinder Morgan De (KMI) Valuation Rose While Loews Trimmed by $2.88 Million Its Holding; Needham Investment Management Upped Ttm Technologies (TTMI) Holding

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc De (KMI) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 144,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.01 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 7.72 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/17/2018 08:19 AM; 09/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WILL BE BUILT, SAYS HOPES BC GOVERNMENT WILL STOP OBSTRUCTING IT; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan to Take Outcome of Shareholder Votes Into Consideration; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS IT IS NOT ACTIVELY ASSESSING INVESTMENT IN KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: WILL ALWAYS TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ANY INTERNATIONAL TRADE AGREEMENTS TO ENSURE ANY AID WOULD BE LEGAL; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TO RETURN TO OTTAWA FROM PERU TRIP ON APRIL 15, WILL MEET PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA TO DISCUSS PIPELINE DISPUTE – OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Support grows in Canada for expansion of Kinder Morgan oil pipeline -poll; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN ARE ONGOING: TRUDEAU; 29/05/2018 – CKNW: #BREAKING: Federal Finance Minster @Bill_Morneau says federal government has reached agreement with #KinderMorgan…; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet provincial premiers on pipeline dispute

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (TTMI) by 125% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.40% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ttm Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 2.20 million shares traded or 93.11% up from the average. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has declined 39.64% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TTMI News: 16/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – TTM Technologies Expects This Transaction to Be Immediately Accretive to non-GAAP Earnings; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 11/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 11/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. to Host Analyst and Investor Day on May 24, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management Buys New 2.2% Position in TTM Tech; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies 1Q EPS 9c; 21/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ TTM Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTMI)

More notable recent TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why TTM Technologies, Inc. Shares Fell 17% Today – Motley Fool” on October 31, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TTM Technologies, Inc. Production Site in Guangzhou, China was Recognized as a Green Factory – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold TTMI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 111.91 million shares or 1.64% more from 110.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv holds 93,162 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management reported 0.08% stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0% or 27,106 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.01% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) or 1.67 million shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon has 1.34 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Bridgeway Mngmt Inc stated it has 775,655 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) for 76,200 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Mackay Shields Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) for 21,200 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 35,737 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated reported 252 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 130,224 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 31,015 shares. Schroder Mngmt Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 158,500 shares to 813,000 shares, valued at $13.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 49,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,500 shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B & has 26,344 shares. Associated Banc invested in 0.08% or 68,975 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank stated it has 0.12% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Zacks Investment Mgmt owns 2.27M shares. 526,206 were reported by Nbw Cap Limited Liability Com. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 502,330 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md reported 3.56 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru owns 164,188 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability holds 3.81M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cv Starr Communications Tru owns 543,204 shares. Welch Gru Limited reported 43,513 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Veritable Lp owns 259,890 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.16M shares.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.03 million for 23.19 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 399,054 shares to 409,582 shares, valued at $11.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).