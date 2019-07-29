Kinder Morgan De (KMI) Shareholder Loews Has Cut Holding by $2.88 Million as Stock Rose; Shaker Investments Has Boosted Its Holding in Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) by $1.08 Million

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 152.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 9,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,043 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $122.57. About 196,169 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has declined 2.77% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q EPS $1.14; 23/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Trades Down After Lowering Production Guidance, Deferring Drilling; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS DOUBLES QTRLY CASH DIV & REPORTS; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY – CO ASSESSING POTENTIAL WELL REINSTATEMENT PROGRAMME DURING SUMMER OF 2018 ON A NUMBER OF EXISTING WELLS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION; 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Fujimi Incorporated Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc De (KMI) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 144,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.01 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 16.58 million shares traded or 26.70% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PORTION OF TRANS MOUNTAIN CONSTRUCTION COSTS CAN BE PASSED ON TO OIL COMPANIES IN FORM OF TOLLS; 22/05/2018 – PERMITS FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION BEING APPROVED AT SAME RATE AS OTHER MAJOR PROJECTS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN FEDERATION OF INDEPENDENT BUSINESS RELEASES STATEMENT ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION; 28/05/2018 – 660 NEWS Calgary: BREAKING: Green party Leader Elizabeth May has pleaded guilty to a criminal contempt of court charge for; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan pipeline in bid to save project; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau ready to offer aid to ensure pipeline is built; 16/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline Project From Kinder Morgan for C$4.5 Billion; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN SEEKING TO `DIAL UP CRISIS’ IN CANADA: HORGAN

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.03 million for 23.69 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 65,000 shares to 170,193 shares, valued at $17.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 427,747 were reported by Halsey Assocs Ct. Richmond Hill Invest Company Lp owns 449,954 shares. Advent Int Ma accumulated 2.43M shares or 1.83% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Commonwealth Bank Of has invested 2.66% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc reported 105,054 shares stake. Moreover, Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.41% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 140,101 shares. Azimuth Limited stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 182,320 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Swiss Commercial Bank invested in 0.15% or 6.63 million shares. First Personal invested in 0% or 206 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 342,959 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cortland Advisers Lc invested in 5.98 million shares or 5.13% of the stock.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,132 shares to 2,590 shares, valued at $732,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,950 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).