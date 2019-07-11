Kinder Morgan De (KMI) Holder Loews Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Assetmark Stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Com (NYCB) Decreased as Stock Value Declined

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc Com (NYCB) by 78.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 71,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,669 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228,000, down from 91,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77 billion market cap company. It closed at $10.21 lastly. It is down 9.73% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $270.3 MLN DECREASED 8% FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 New York Community Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEW YORK COMMUNITY AT ‘BBB+’/’F2’; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 18/04/2018 – AHRC Nassau And New York Community Bank Team Up To Increase Financial Literacy For Adults With Intellectual Disabilities; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.42%; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc De (KMI) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 144,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.01M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.13. About 3.42 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan reins in spending on Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS SUPPORT FOR SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION ON METHANE EMISSIONS AT KINDER MORGAN; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M; 16/04/2018 – ALBERTA INTRODUCES LEGISLATION ALLOWING IT TO RESTRICT PROVINCIAL EXPORTS OF CRUDE OIL, NATURAL GAS AND REFINED FUELS; 26/04/2018 – B.C. SAYS TIMELINE OF REFERENCE CASE DEPENDS ON COURTS, “HIGHLY UNLIKELY” TO BE RESOLVED BY KINDER MORGAN’S MAY 31 DEADLINE; 15/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAVE STARTED TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA ABOUT POSSIBLE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada: Parties Expect to Close Transaction in Late 3Q or Early 4Q; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS BRITISH COLUMBIA HAS UNDERTAKEN STRATEGY OF “INJECTING UNCERTAINTY” INTO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Annual Sustainability Report; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN AUG 2018

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $437,789 activity. On Thursday, May 9 the insider Dahya Hanif bought $43,148.

More notable recent New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is New York Community Bancorp a Buy? – Motley Fool” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ollieâ€™s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Everything Has Already Gone Wrong For New York Community Bank. Now, What Can Go Right? – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2018. More interesting news about New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Completes $300 Million Offering of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes – PR Newswire” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New York Community Bancorp: Growth Mode – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Analysts await New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NYCB’s profit will be $88.80 million for 13.43 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by New York Community Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Mcap Gr Idxvip (VOT) by 68,216 shares to 469,477 shares, valued at $67.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 3,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,443 shares, and has risen its stake in International Flavors&Fragra Com (NYSE:IFF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold NYCB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 285.75 million shares or 6.69% less from 306.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Retail Bank accumulated 344,492 shares. Us Bancshares De invested in 0% or 42,681 shares. First Republic Invest Management reported 233,207 shares. M&T Natl Bank holds 45,732 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regions Fin has invested 0% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 160 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) has 0% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 562 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 21,371 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 2,802 shares. Commerce National Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Quantitative Investment Mngmt Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 407,649 shares. Kahn Brothers Group Incorporated De holds 4.29 million shares. Barclays Pcl invested in 1.02 million shares. 27,696 were accumulated by Karpas Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. 750 were reported by North Star Investment Mngmt Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Markets holds 0.18% or 1.12 million shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 60,795 shares. Pinnacle Inc invested in 0.11% or 65,572 shares. Farmers Tru Communications holds 195,623 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Dean Inv Assocs Limited Liability Corporation owns 244,317 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited invested in 3.87 million shares. Viking Fund Lc accumulated 675,000 shares or 3.36% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Huntington Savings Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 8,536 shares. Delta Asset Management Tn has 1,685 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 15,609 were accumulated by Estabrook Cap Mngmt. Brave Asset Mngmt owns 17,601 shares. Sabal Tru stated it has 2.24% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0.15% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 102,225 shares.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midstream Leads At Midpoint – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Battle for Barrels of Oil Flowing From the North Intensifies – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Court vacates FERC ruling on Kinder Morgan’s SFPP pipeline system – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Transfer’s Controversial Bakken Oil Pipeline Could Soon Get Much Bigger – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,000 shares to 13,097 shares, valued at $15.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laureate Education I by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $519.29 million for 22.97 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.