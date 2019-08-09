Kinder Morgan Common (KMI) Shares Rose While Country Trust Bank Decreased Its Position by $1.01 Million; Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Upped Holding in Office Depot (ODP)

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.605. About 807,296 shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot: Outlook to 2020 Sees Services Rev Growing to About 20% of Total Sales; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 06/03/2018 CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTING AND REPLACING Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Common (KMI) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 50,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 961,773 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.39. About 655,813 shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KMI: DEPENDING ON CAPEX, MORE BUYBACKS OR DEBT PAYDOWN POSSIBLE; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PORTION OF TRANS MOUNTAIN CONSTRUCTION COSTS CAN BE PASSED ON TO OIL COMPANIES IN FORM OF TOLLS; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet premiers on pipeline strife; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS WILL BUY KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT FOR C$4.5 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: ‘Plenty of Investors’ Ready to Step in if Kinder Morgan Walks Away; 12/04/2018 – MEETING BETWEEN CANADA’S TRUDEAU AND PROVINCIAL PREMIERS ON PIPELINE DISPUTE IS “A FIRST STEP” TO SOLVING THE PROBLEM, MORE WORK WILL BE NEEDED – SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: TRANS MOUNTAIN PROJECT WILL NOT HAVE A FISCAL IMPACT; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IF KINDER MORGAN PULLS OUT, INDEMNIFICATION AGAINST FINANCIAL LOSS WOULD BE IN PLACE FOR ANOTHER PARTY WISHING TO TAKE OVER PROJECT; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau set for emergency summit on pipeline crisis; 22/05/2018 – British Columbia says it is not delaying Canadian pipeline expansion

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Is Office Depot Finally Back on Track? – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Office Depot +2% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Office Depot (ODP) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Office Depot Inc (ODP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Office Depot: Oversold On Short-Term Executional Issues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd holds 1.87 million shares. 541,174 were reported by Gru. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.04% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 202,200 shares. Miller Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 28,074 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.03% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 2.03 million shares. Atlanta Capital L L C stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Moreover, Rafferty Asset has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Millennium Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 936,529 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 17,000 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 76,770 shares. 26,825 were reported by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Corp. Brown Advisory Inc reported 279,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.08% or 1.53M shares. Ls Limited Liability Company invested in 17,673 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $506.42M for 23.17 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability stated it has 410,683 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Company reported 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Css Lc Il owns 23,833 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northern Trust has 0.11% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 114,016 shares. Swiss Financial Bank accumulated 6.63 million shares. Advisory Alpha Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 105 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 379,005 shares. Cullinan Assoc Inc has invested 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd accumulated 7 shares or 0% of the stock. Basswood Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 425,278 were accumulated by Mcgowan Gru Asset Inc. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Lc owns 3.26M shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.32% or 36,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Ltd has invested 0.16% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx Inv Gr Corp Bond (LQD) by 15,271 shares to 149,289 shares, valued at $17.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Common (NYSE:GE) by 899,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 923,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc. Common (NYSE:PEP).