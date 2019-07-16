Kinder Morgan Com (KMI) Stock Rose While Mitchell Group Cut Holding; Carlson Capital LP Trimmed Position in Green Plains (GPRE) by $7.25 Million

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 49.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 453,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 464,618 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75 million, down from 917,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 344,475 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 18.87% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 15/05/2018 – Green Plains Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS ETHANOL INDUSTRY LIKELY TO REMAIN FRAGMENTED; 16/04/2018 – Green Plains Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER MAKES ASSET SALE COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRE); 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S RECEIVING `INBOUND CALLS’ FOR ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S HOPEFUL ABOUT CHANCES FOR E-15 WAIVER; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Com (KMI) by 25.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 78,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 230,310 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, down from 309,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 10.44M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS IS BEING ‘REASONABLE AND PRUDENT’ BY OPPOSING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANSMOUNTAIN EXPANSION, MATTER SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 09/04/2018 – CFIB – CALLING ON FEDERAL GOVT TO TAKE “IMMEDIATE ACTION” TO CREATE CERTAINTY THAT WILL ALLOW TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT TO GO FORWARD; 09/04/2018 – Canada explores options as Kinder Morgan halts pipeline work; 12/04/2018 – AFTER PIPELINE MEETING, CANADIAN PM WILL FLY TO FRANCE ON APRIL 16 TO START SCHEDULED TRIP — OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Kevin Orland: Bloomberg Exclusive: Justin Trudeau says the Trans Mountain pipeline became “too risky” for Kinder Morgan…; 12/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: PM Justin Trudeau to meet with B.C. Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley Sunday; 30/05/2018 – CANADA’S MORNEAU: WILL LISTEN TO BIDDERS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IN SHORT-TERM; SALE WILL DEPEND ON CERTAINTY OF GETTING IT BUILT; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet provincial premiers on pipeline dispute; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN TO GIVE FERC COMMENTS DURING PUBLIC COMMENT TIME

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $520.66M for 23.09 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

