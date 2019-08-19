Kinder Morgan Com (KMI) Holder Mitchell Group Lowered Stake; Proxima Capital Management Increases Holding in Newell Brands (NWL)

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 3.26M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 16/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS HOLDER ICAHN SAYS SHRS UNDERVALUED; 19/03/2018 – Newell Gets New Ally as Icahn Takes 7% Stake (Video); 23/04/2018 – Steele Will Be Appointed to Newell Finance Committee; 08/03/2018 – Fifth director leaves Newell’s board as proxy fight heats up; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Shareholders; 08/03/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Fifth Director Resign Amid Starboard Fight; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – SIGNED DEAL TO SELL ITS WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX HOLDINGS, A PROVIDER OF PAPER & PLASTIC PACKAGING PRODUCTS BACKED BY CARLYLE GROUP; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – DIVESTING NON-CORE BUSINESSES REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT OF COMPANY’S NET SALES; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD ADDED NWL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn boosts stake in Newell Brands as proxy battle heats up

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Com (KMI) by 25.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 78,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 230,310 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, down from 309,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 10.53M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend By 60 Percent; 09/04/2018 – Canada explores options as Kinder Morgan halts pipeline work; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: ANY SUPPORT CANADA GIVES TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA MUST BE SOUND, FAIR AND BENEFIT ALL CANADIANS; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER WILL NOT BE ANNOUNCING FINAL DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN ON WEDS – SPOKESMAN; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Canada Agreed to Fund Resumption of TMEP Planning and Construction Work; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 29/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 30/05/2018 – CANADA’S MORNEAU: WILL LISTEN TO BIDDERS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IN SHORT-TERM; SALE WILL DEPEND ON CERTAINTY OF GETTING IT BUILT; 18/04/2018 – Support grows in Canada for expansion of Kinder Morgan oil pipeline -poll

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $90.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 20,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $925,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 154,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 495,142 shares, and cut its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.03M for 22.88 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.