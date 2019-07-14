Kinaxis Inc. (KXS) Analysts See $0.27 EPS; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Last Week

Analysts expect Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. T_KXS’s profit would be $7.05M giving it 72.78 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Kinaxis Inc.’s analysts see -22.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.6. About 50,659 shares traded. Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Admiral Group PLC (LON:ADM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Admiral Group PLC had 17 analyst reports since January 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Monday, January 21 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital upgraded Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) rating on Monday, June 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and GBX 2300 target. Barclays Capital maintained Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) on Monday, January 28 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, January 22. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. The stock of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Goldman Sachs. See Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2100.00 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2041.00 New Target: GBX 2300.00 Upgrade

17/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2100.00 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2100.00 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1640.00 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2260.00 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 1998.00 New Target: GBX 2026.00 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2070.00 New Target: GBX 2100.00 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2085.00 New Target: GBX 2260.00 Unchanged

21/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2440.00 New Target: GBX 2410.00 Maintain

More news for Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Does Admiral Group’s (LON:ADM) Share Price Gain of 44% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” and published on May 29, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold Admiral Group plc shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated owns 30,522 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Profund reported 8,996 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Llc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM). Mutual Of America Management Llc stated it has 0.05% in Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) for 12,952 shares. 85,947 were reported by Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Co. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Tn accumulated 1,633 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0.03% in Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) or 1.14M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.07% in Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Commerce invested 0% in Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM). Invesco Ltd invested in 0.12% or 8.27 million shares. California-based United Capital Financial Advisers Lc has invested 0% in Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM). Parkside Retail Bank And Trust invested in 7,817 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 880 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 443 shares.

The stock increased 0.31% or GBX 7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2273. About 263,100 shares traded. Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 06/03/2018 – BANGKOK — China’s land reclamation and militarization of islands in the South China Sea lacks transparency and is causing angst in the Indo-Pacific region, according to Vice Adm. Philip Saywer, commander of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet. In a telephone briefing on Tuesday, one day after a U.S; 07/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces the Approval by the Board of Directors of the Potential Acquisition of Fino and ADM-SAO in Bolivia; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 23/05/2018 – Brazil withholds corn subsidies owed to farmers, grain handlers; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS MAY `NEVER’ RETURN TO HISTORICAL RANGES IN ORIGINATION; 03/04/2018 – U.S. locks in anti-dumping duties on biodiesel from Argentina, Indonesia; 01/05/2018 – ADM CFO RAY YOUNG MAKES COMMENTS ON OILSEEDS; 01/05/2018 – ADM signals rebound after improved soyabean […]; 25/05/2018 – ADM: ACTIVITY HAS SLOWED OR STOPPED AT SEVERAL OF ITS PLANTS; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS SLOW FARMER SELLING IN ARGENTINA TO CONTINUE

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company has market cap of 6.56 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: UK Car Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It has a 16.62 P/E ratio. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.77 million activity. Young Ray G also bought $256,542 worth of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) on Monday, April 29. $2.51M worth of stock was bought by Felsinger Donald E on Thursday, February 7. $1.00M worth of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) was bought by LUCIANO JUAN R on Monday, April 29.

Kinaxis Inc. provides cloud-based software for supply chain operations. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. The firm offers RapidResponse, which provides supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, and capacity planning. It has a 124.76 P/E ratio. It also offers professional services, such as implementation, technical, and training services, as well as maintenance and support services to its software products.

More recent Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Kinaxis Inc.â€™s (TSE:KXS) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. Also Theglobeandmail.com published the news titled: “Wednesday’s TSX breakouts: A little-known stock that’s up 38% with a further 40% gain forecast – The Globe and Mail” on June 12, 2019. Theglobeandmail.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: A beaten-down stock with 8 buy calls and a 43% gain expected – The Globe and Mail” with publication date: February 26, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Among 7 analysts covering Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kinaxis Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 1. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Saturday, March 2 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Laurentian with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by GMP Securities given on Monday, March 4. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of KXS in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating.