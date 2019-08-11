Kimco Rlty (KIM) Shareholder Security Capital Research & Management Has Decreased Holding by $91.80 Million; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Trimmed Badger Meter (BMI) Position as Stock Price Declined

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 5,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The hedge fund held 11,358 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $632,000, down from 17,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.2. About 198,950 shares traded or 28.07% up from the average. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 09/04/2018 – BMI of Texas Expands Practice with Addition of Fellowship-Trained Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Punam Patel; 24/04/2018 – EU, US reluctant to remove trade preferences for Cambodia garments – Fitch’s BMI; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINE PESO TO LIKELY STABILIZE IN DAYS: BMI RESEARCH; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO ZAMBIA FROM REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT; 28/03/2018 – Netcare to Exit U.K. Market as BMI Healthcare Performance Lags; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visual Media Awards; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Declares Dividend of 13c; 10/04/2018 – BMI Research: Global economic and political order to become notably multi-polar by 2050; Internet of Things and the Low Carbon Economy to reshape industries; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER IN PACT TO BUY INNOVATIVE METERING SOLUTIONS

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 68.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 5.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 2.31 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.80M, down from 7.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 4.75 million shares traded or 26.97% up from the average. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $151.96M for 13.16 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 79,603 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdg owns 4,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.06% or 595,673 shares. Moreover, Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 2,271 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 142,886 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated holds 0% or 403 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% stake. Japan-based Norinchukin Fincl Bank The has invested 0.02% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). 131,687 are held by First Citizens Commercial Bank & Tru. Washington Bank & Trust has 0.06% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 21,627 shares. The Maryland-based Arrow Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.19% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 115,662 shares. Apg Asset Management Us holds 2.38% or 17.58M shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $590,190 activity.

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.23 million for 32.26 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpc Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 101,758 shares to 128,249 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT).