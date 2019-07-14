Kimco Rlty (KIM) Holding Lifted by Apg Asset Management Us Inc; Louisiana Pac (LPX) Valuation Declined While Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Raised Stake

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 61.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 652,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.72M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.94M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.86. About 1.28 million shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 9.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 108.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 9.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 17.58 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325.19 million, up from 8.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 1.78 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 26.82% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.39% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – NAREIT FFO & FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $304.1M, EST. $296.3M; 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q AFFO/SHR 37C, EST. 36C; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco

More notable recent Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CNA Appoints Song Kim to Senior Vice President, Construction – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Etftrends.com with their article: “Qraft Technologies Rings NYSE Closing Bell To Inaugurate AI Powered ETF Offerings – ETF Trends” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kimco Realty: High-Yield REIT With A Strong Balance Sheet – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Kimco Realty Corporation a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Markets Rise on Hopes for a Trade Deal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Louisiana-Pacific: A Lot Of Value In The Wood – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Louisiana-Pacific Boosted By A Buyback And May Be Past The Worst – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) Announces $400M Accelerated Share Buyback Authorization with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (GS) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

