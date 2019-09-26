Kimco Rlty (KIM) Holder Apg Asset Management Us Has Decreased Holding as Share Price Rose; Alleghany Del (Y) Share Price Rose While Rhumbline Advisers Has Cut by $559,782 Its Holding

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 822 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 38,759 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40 million, down from 39,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $15 during the last trading session, reaching $795.71. About 71,776 shares traded or 1.85% up from the average. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 277,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 17.30 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $319.72 million, down from 17.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 3.23M shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Kimco Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIM); 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – NAREIT FFO & FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M; 26/04/2018 – Benchmark’s Kelly Has an Options Play for Kimco Realty (Video); 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q EPS 30c; 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $304.1M, EST. $296.3M; 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $151.95 million for 14.09 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold KIM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 362.94 million shares or 1.40% less from 368.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York owns 39,819 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv owns 27,404 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Earnest Partners Ltd has 296 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Umb Bankshares N A Mo holds 54,718 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Synovus has 0.01% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Jnba Fincl Advsr holds 100 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 2,271 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 273,145 shares. Blume Mgmt Inc reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 525,466 are held by Strs Ohio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 4.23 million shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Ser Inc has 0.01% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 19,644 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 9.93M shares. Dimensional Fund LP owns 6.73 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $992,885 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold Y shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.55 million shares or 0.92% less from 11.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,700 were reported by Fund Management. Tru Of Oklahoma accumulated 0% or 786 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 3,295 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.13% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Fdx Advsr has 515 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,261 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Company (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 347 shares. Two Sigma Limited accumulated 577 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 120,134 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins has 0.05% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 4,211 shares. Utah Retirement Sys, a Utah-based fund reported 2,647 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Parametric Port Assocs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.06% or 18,785 shares.