Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) is expected to pay $0.28 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:KIM) shareholders before Oct 1, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Kimco Realty Corp’s current price of $20.08 translates into 1.39% yield. Kimco Realty Corp’s dividend has Oct 2, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. About 2.30M shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – NAREIT FFO & FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $304.1M, EST. $296.3M; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kimco Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIM)

LINDT & SPRUNGLI AG PART CERT ORDINA (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) had a decrease of 9.09% in short interest. LDSVF’s SI was 3,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.09% from 3,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 30 days are for LINDT & SPRUNGLI AG PART CERT ORDINA (OTCMKTS:LDSVF)’s short sellers to cover LDSVF’s short positions. It closed at $7228.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Kimco Realty has $2100 highest and $1600 lowest target. $18.45’s average target is -8.12% below currents $20.08 stock price. Kimco Realty had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 3 with “Underweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 11. The rating was downgraded by Compass Point on Wednesday, September 4 to “Sell”. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Thursday, August 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold Kimco Realty Corporation shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 362.94 million shares or 1.40% less from 368.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Bk has 54,454 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Minnesota-based Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.81% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.02% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 942,873 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Cibc World Markets accumulated 24,374 shares or 0% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 26,450 shares. 18,902 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 270,325 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 191,208 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Jnba Financial Advsr owns 0% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 100 shares. 19,991 are held by Washington Trust State Bank. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 149,951 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.04% or 86,541 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) or 6.73 million shares.

Kimco Realty Corporation is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $8.48 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets across North America. It has a 25.01 P/E ratio. It is primarily engaged in acquisitions, development, and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.52 billion. The firm sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, WhitmanÂ’s, Caffarel, Hofbauer, KÃ¼fferle, and PangburnÂ’s brand names. It has a 3.75 P/E ratio.