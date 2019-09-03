Kimco Realty (KIM) Stock “Underweight” Rating Kept at Morgan Stanley; The Price Target is Set to $16.0000; Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

In analysts note issued on 3 September, Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) stock had its “Underweight” Rating kept by research professionals at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $16.0000 TP on firm. Morgan Stanley’s target suggests a potential downside of -12.95% from the company’s current stock price.

Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (RGA) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 184 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 145 sold and decreased their positions in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 54.93 million shares, down from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Reinsurance Group Of America Inc in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 121 Increased: 133 New Position: 51.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company has market cap of $9.66 billion. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. It has a 12.63 P/E ratio. The firm also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, and lapse risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks, as well as develops and markets technology solutions for the insurance industry.

Nuance Investments Llc holds 4.45% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated for 603,796 shares. Skyline Asset Management Lp owns 87,847 shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hallmark Capital Management Inc has 1.78% invested in the company for 114,795 shares. The Virginia-based Rdl Financial Inc has invested 1.72% in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 278,600 shares.

Analysts await Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.42 EPS, down 15.14% or $0.61 from last year’s $4.03 per share. RGA’s profit will be $214.64M for 11.26 P/E if the $3.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.32% EPS growth.

Kimco Realty Corporation is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $7.71 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets across North America. It has a 22.89 P/E ratio. It is primarily engaged in acquisitions, development, and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers.