Kimco Realty (KIM) Reaches $19.02 52-Week High; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Lifted Its Tjx Cos (TJX) Stake

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) stake by 40.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky acquired 213,036 shares as Tjx Cos Inc (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 738,477 shares with $39.29M value, up from 525,441 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc now has $66.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 388,211 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02

The stock of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) hit a new 52-week high and has $20.54 target or 8.00% above today’s $19.02 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $8.03 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $20.54 price target is reached, the company will be worth $642.24M more. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.02. About 300,324 shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Net $144.1M

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, February 28 with “Sell”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. CFRA upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TJX in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Overweight” rating.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 15,270 shares to 138,748 valued at $39.82M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Iqvia Holdings Inc stake by 21,000 shares and now owns 187,710 shares. Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 413,477 shares. Moreover, Forte Cap Ltd Liability Adv has 2.02% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 5.21M shares. Cobblestone Advsrs New York holds 0.87% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 174,856 shares. Blackrock holds 0.2% or 85.78M shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Com Il holds 0.08% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 14,864 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0.28% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Sasco Inc Ct accumulated 376,079 shares. Stock Yards National Bank invested 1.37% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Spf Beheer Bv has invested 3.29% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Greenleaf, a Michigan-based fund reported 170,405 shares. Duncker Streett And has invested 0.68% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Orrstown Financial, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,686 shares. Associated Banc has invested 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0.81% stake.

Among 3 analysts covering Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Kimco Realty has $2100 highest and $18.5000 lowest target. $19.83’s average target is 4.26% above currents $19.02 stock price. Kimco Realty had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 11. Citigroup maintained Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Thursday, March 14 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Kimco Realty Corporation shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 0.01% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Veritable Lp owns 22,288 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt reported 346,218 shares. 521,363 are held by Adage Capital Gru Ltd Liability Company. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability reported 28,089 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Co holds 0% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) or 115,662 shares. 898 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman & Comm. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Twin Cap owns 602,950 shares. Axa has invested 0.06% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Telos Capital Management Inc has 0.14% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 57,731 shares. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 12,000 shares. Sun Life Financial reported 0.49% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Mufg Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 4,500 shares.

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $151.95M for 13.21 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.