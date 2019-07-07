Kimco Realty (KIM) Analysts See $0.36 EPS; Maltese Capital Management Decreased East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stake

Analysts expect Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report $0.36 EPS on July, 25 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.70% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. KIM’s profit would be $151.94M giving it 12.81 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Kimco Realty Corporation’s analysts see -2.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 1.76 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 26.82% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.39% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – Benchmark’s Kelly Has an Options Play for Kimco Realty (Video); 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q AFFO/SHR 37C, EST. 36C; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) stake by 43.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. East West Bancorp Inc now has $6.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.14. About 503,590 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC - OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America??s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. The company has market cap of $7.79 billion. As of September 30, 2017, the firm owned interests in 507 U.S. shopping centers comprising 84 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. It has a 19.32 P/E ratio. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the firm has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 50 years.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kimco Realty had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 11 to “Buy”.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $100,114 activity.

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) stake by 63,800 shares to 83,800 valued at $13.16M in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.