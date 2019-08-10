Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PH)

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PH) are two firms in the REIT – Retail that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty Corporation 18 6.97 N/A 0.49 39.28 Washington Prime Group Inc. 20 1.39 N/A 0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kimco Realty Corporation and Washington Prime Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Washington Prime Group Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Kimco Realty Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty Corporation 0.00% 8% 3.9% Washington Prime Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Kimco Realty Corporation and Washington Prime Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Washington Prime Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kimco Realty Corporation has a 4.64% upside potential and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kimco Realty Corporation and Washington Prime Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.8% and 0% respectively. About 2.8% of Kimco Realty Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kimco Realty Corporation 2.18% 7.02% 10.4% 10.78% 17.64% 31.13% Washington Prime Group Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Kimco Realty Corporation beats Washington Prime Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Kimco Realty Corporation is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets across North America. It is primarily engaged in acquisitions, development, and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. The firm also provides property management services relating to the management, leasing, operation, and maintenance of real estate properties. Kimco Realty Corporation was formed in 1966 and is based in New Hyde Park, New York with additional office all across North America.