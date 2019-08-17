Kimco Realty Com Reit (KIM) Market Valuation Rose While Parametric Portfolio Associates Increased Its Stake; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake Held by America First Investment Advisors Llc

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25B market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25M shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp Com Reit (KIM) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 20,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 2.14 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.55M, up from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Kimco Realty Corp Com Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 2.53M shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – Benchmark’s Kelly Has an Options Play for Kimco Realty (Video); 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Net $144.1M; 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – NAREIT FFO & FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kimco Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIM); 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Invest Management holds 0.62% or 74,325 shares in its portfolio. Essex Invest Management Co Limited stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Thomas White International Limited holds 10,888 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 709 shares. West Family Invests Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Blume Capital Mgmt stated it has 47,684 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Co reported 8.69 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cleararc invested in 33,609 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 634,052 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 880,171 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 5,562 are held by Eagle Global Advsr Limited Liability Company. The Massachusetts-based Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 10,198 were accumulated by Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability. Montgomery Invest Mgmt has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 63,620 shares to 73,988 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 73,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Naspers Ltd Spon Adr N Shs.