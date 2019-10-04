Kimberly (KMB) Valuation Rose While Opus Investment Management Trimmed Position by $665,000; Elmira Savings Bank F S (ESBK) Stock Price Declined While John G Ullman & Associates Has Trimmed Its Position by $637,264

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $141.37. About 661,563 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Elmira Savings Bank F S (ESBK) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 39,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.46% . The institutional investor held 243,021 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90 million, down from 282,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Elmira Savings Bank F S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 5,784 shares traded. Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) has declined 24.88% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ESBK News: 24/04/2018 – Elmira Savings Bank 1Q EPS 34c; 23/05/2018 – Elmira Savings Bank Declares Dividend of 23c; 10/04/2018 NY DPS: Governor Cuomo Announces Projects Funded Through Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative in Elmira; 24/04/2018 – Elmira Savings Bank 1Q Net $1.13M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Elmira Savings Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESBK)

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $531.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntsman Corp. (NYSE:HUN) by 56,800 shares to 112,400 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,000 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.31 million for 19.74 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Natl Bank stated it has 201,504 shares. 9,487 were reported by Scotia Cap. Amica Mutual Ins Company reported 11,287 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 157 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 17,200 shares stake. Cibc Ww Corporation has 275,842 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors, a California-based fund reported 2,900 shares. Verity & Verity Limited Liability Corp accumulated 12,846 shares. Moreover, Federated Incorporated Pa has 1.36% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Park National Corp Oh holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 18,831 shares. Hamel Associates Inc owns 29,158 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs accumulated 2.46% or 82,373 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 1.57 million shares. 10,766 are owned by Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Provise Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

