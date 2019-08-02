Kimberly (KMB) Valuation Rose While Martingale Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Stake; Lafayette Investments Cut Its Alleghany (Y) Position by $1.03 Million

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 19,919 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 11,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.97. About 202,120 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 1,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 12,464 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, down from 14,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $696.35. About 1,514 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) 1-HY 2019 Results Confirm Guidence with Improved Free Cash Flow – Live Trading News” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ING slides 3.9% after Q2 NII disappoints – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) The Aristocrat of the Automotive Sector Reports Earnings Early Friday – Live Trading News” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marriott Vacations Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $9.48 earnings per share, down 3.07% or $0.30 from last year’s $9.78 per share. Y’s profit will be $136.91 million for 18.36 P/E if the $9.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.86% negative EPS growth.

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11 million and $271.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,568 shares to 80,056 shares, valued at $8.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Del Com Ser by 8,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Holding Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $992,885 activity.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kimberly-Clark +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kimberly-Clark declares $1.03 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) by 11,077 shares to 9,112 shares, valued at $820,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silverbow Resources Inc by 31,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,201 shares, and cut its stake in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC).

