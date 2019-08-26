Kimberly (KMB) Stake Raised by Saturna Capital Corp; City Holding Company Maintains Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY)

City Holding Company increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 6,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 49,764 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 42,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.88. About 15.28 million shares traded or 16.01% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – AI-Run Bristol Gate ETF Outperforms Benchmark With 1.65% Weekly; 21/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 3/21/2018, 10:30 AM

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 234,200 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.02M, up from 231,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $139.96. About 657,132 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J also bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “26 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Can Eliquis Continue To Add $1 Billion In Annual Sales For Bristol-Myers Squibb? – Forbes” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sectoral Asset Mngmt accumulated 218,697 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.34% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 40,398 shares. Marco Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 24,288 shares. 9,298 were accumulated by Drexel Morgan And Company. Glenview Financial Bank Tru Dept holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 11,825 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 291,314 were reported by Tobam. Svcs reported 30,091 shares. Provident Tru, Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,452 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 0.02% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 9,684 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 667,975 shares. Private Harbour Mngmt Counsel Llc reported 30,443 shares. Maryland Capital Mgmt invested in 19,239 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros invested in 7,940 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) accumulated 1,221 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Corporation invested in 49,981 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Dana Investment Advsrs invested in 1.46% or 250,227 shares. Triangle Wealth Management invested in 61,668 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Washington-based Evergreen Capital Lc has invested 0.04% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Grandfield & Dodd Lc owns 8,263 shares. Cibc Corp reported 311,921 shares. Arrow holds 0.01% or 270 shares in its portfolio. Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Co has 17,082 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd, Korea-based fund reported 29,425 shares. Bkd Wealth Limited Co reported 4,964 shares. City has 0.02% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc reported 2,641 shares stake.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris (NYSE:HRS) by 4,000 shares to 390,660 shares, valued at $62.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,049 shares, and cut its stake in Telus (NYSE:TU).