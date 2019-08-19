Kimberly (KMB) Stake Has Upped by Garrison Financial Corp; U S Physical Therapy (USPH) Position Has Raised by State Street Corp

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 3,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 29,404 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 25,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.83. About 1.30M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

State Street Corp increased its stake in U S Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 3,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 388,507 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.91 million, up from 384,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in U S Physical Therapy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $135.08. About 83,876 shares traded. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 24.96% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.96% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Reports Year-End 2017 Earnings; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUES FOR DE NOVO AND ACQUIRED CLINICS OPEN FOR ONE YEAR OR MORE INCREASED 1.9%; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS $0.56 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – COMPANY NO LONGER HAS MANDATORILY REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Physical Therapy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USPH); 08/03/2018 US Physical Therapy 4Q Rev $109.2M; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q EPS 27c; 04/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Makes Second Acquisition in Industrial Injury Prevention Sector

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) by 61,941 shares to 40,616 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 3,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,498 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America (NYSE:LH).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $152,649 activity. 950 shares were bought by Chapman Harry S, worth $100,064.