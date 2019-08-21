Kimberly (KMB) Shares Rose While Pettyjohn Wood & White Lowered Stake by $495,075; Castine Capital Management Position in Community Bankers Tr (ESXB) Increased as Stock Price Rose

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 13,900 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, down from 17,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $141.43. About 228,876 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (ESXB) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 85,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.05% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13 million, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community Bankers Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.74. About 2,184 shares traded. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) has declined 14.41% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ESXB News: 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Welcoming Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 19/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call; 09/03/2018 Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp Discusses with ND Community Bankers & Credit Unions her Bipartisan Bill to Cut Red Tape, Protect ND; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Introductory Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Luncheon Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Bankers Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESXB); 26/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust 1Q EPS 12c

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.03 million for 19.75 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset LP invested 0.13% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Brave Asset Mgmt owns 6,738 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. 128,515 were reported by Bankshares Of Nova Scotia. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reported 27,512 shares. Loudon Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 5,607 shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 16,330 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of The West invested in 0.08% or 5,689 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 59,456 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) owns 15,948 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.1% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 91,927 are held by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 614,268 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Corp invested in 8,551 shares. St Germain D J holds 0.09% or 6,344 shares.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69M and $307.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,783 shares to 93,556 shares, valued at $11.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Index (VOO) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 450,797 shares to 795,203 shares, valued at $14.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 113,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,597 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold ESXB shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 12.67 million shares or 0.39% less from 12.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Cap Management Lc invested 0.16% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Davenport And Communication Llc accumulated 35,322 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 5,336 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Comml Bank Of Mellon holds 71,785 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,801 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Renaissance Technologies Lc, New York-based fund reported 172,095 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn, a California-based fund reported 159,218 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 299,045 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Mgmt invested in 0% or 13,486 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) or 5,000 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corp reported 10,959 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) or 5,020 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB).